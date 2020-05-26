Surveillance Tapes Catch Warren County Man Beating, Dragging Pitbull

A White Township man was seen on surveillance video abusing his dog, said authorities who charged him.

Theodore Samuelsen, 39, of White Township, was seen on video surveillance dragging and striking his pit bull multiple times on a neighbor's property on May 12, New Jersey State Police said in a release.

Samuelson was arrested at his home on Friday, May 22, authorities said.

He was charged with animal cruelty and released pending a court date.

The pitbull was turned over to the care of Warren County Animal Control, who determined that the dog did not sustain any visible injuries, authorities said.

