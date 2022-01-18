Contact Us
State Trooper Hospitalized After Being Struck By Route 80 Drunk Driver: Report

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
A New Jersey state trooper was hospitalized after being struck by a drunk driver investigating a crash on Route 80 Sunday morning, WRNJ reports.

Dennis Clark, 25, was behind the wheel of a Ford Explorer when he struck the back of a marked troop car that had its emergency lights on in the westbound lanes near milepost 17.8 in Allamuchy Township just before 3:40 a.m., the outlet reports citing NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry.

The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries and has since been released.

Meanwhile, Clark, of Saylorsburg, PA, was charged with DWI, assault by auto with DWI, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer before being released pending a court appearance, the report says.

Click here for more from WRNJ.

