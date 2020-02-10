State Police: Jeep Wrangler Driver Crashes Into Hunterdon County Liquor Store

The steps and railing of a Hunterdon County liquor store were seriously damaged after the driver of a Jeep Wrangler crashed into the building Thursday morning, state police said.

The driver was attempting to leave and crashed into Stockton Fine Wine & Spirits (17 Bridge St.) shortly before 10 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

The Jeep sustained minor damage, but no injuries were reported in or outside of the store, Curry said.

The steps and railing outside the store were significantly damaged during the crash, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.

