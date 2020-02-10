Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice

DV Pilot Police & Fire

State Police: Jeep Wrangler Driver Crashes Into Hunterdon County Liquor Store

Valerie Musson

Stockton Fine Wine & Spirits (17 Bridge St. in Stockton)
Stockton Fine Wine & Spirits (17 Bridge St. in Stockton) Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The steps and railing of a Hunterdon County liquor store were seriously damaged after the driver of a Jeep Wrangler crashed into the building Thursday morning, state police said.

The driver was attempting to leave and crashed into Stockton Fine Wine & Spirits (17 Bridge St.) shortly before 10 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

The Jeep sustained minor damage, but no injuries were reported in or outside of the store, Curry said.

The steps and railing outside the store were significantly damaged during the crash, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.

