State Police: Driver Injured In Hunterdon County Crash On Route 78

A driver was hospitalized with minor injuries Monday morning in a two-car crash on Route 78 eastbound in Hunterdon County, state police said.

The crash — involving a Kia Soul and Lexus ES 300 — occurred near milepost 8.2 in Bethlehem Township around 9:50 a.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

The Soul driver was taken to Hunterdon Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, while the Lexus driver and passenger were uninjured, Goez said.

The left lane was closed for about an hour following the crash, authorities said.

The Pattenburg Volunteer Fire Company and Bloomsbury Fire also assisted at the scene.

