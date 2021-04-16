State Police: Driver Busted For DWI After Hitting Guardrail On Route 78

A driver was arrested for DWI after crashing into a guardrail on Route 78 eastbound in Hunterdon County Thursday night, state police said.

The Nissan Altima driver — whose identity was not released — hit the guardrail in the center median near milepost 10.6 in Bethlehem Township shortly after 8:50 p.m., NJSP Trooper Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of DWI following the crash, Peele said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remained under investigation, authorities said.

