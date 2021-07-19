State Police: Driver Airlifted, Passenger Hospitalized In Warren County Crash

A 79-year-old driver was airlifted and his passenger hospitalized following a single-car crash in Warren County Sunday evening, state police said.

Irwin Symons was behind the wheel of a Kia Sedona when the vehicle veered off the roadway and went down an embankment before it overturned near 417 Hazen Oxford Road in White Township just after 6:05 p.m., NJSP spokesperson Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Symons, of White Township, was airlifted to St. Luke’s in Bethlehem while his passenger, 80-year-old Helga Symons, also of White Township, was transported via ambulance, Goez said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

