State Police: Driver Airlifted In Hunterdon County Minivan Crash On Route 78

A minivan driver was airlifted after colliding with another vehicle on Route 78 in Hunterdon County Sunday afternoon, state police said.

The crash — involving a Hyundai Elantra and Dodge Grand Caravan — occurred on Rt. 78 westbound near milepost 22.8 in Clinton Township just after 1:45 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

The Dodge driver became entrapped in the crash and was flown to Morristown Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

The two other occupants in the Dodge, as well as the two in the Elantra, were not seriously injured, authorities said.

All lanes had reopened by about 3:45 p.m. following the crash, which remained under investigation, Goez said.

