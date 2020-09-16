State Police: Bronx Duo Found With 10K In Heroin, Cash, Marijuana On Route 78

Two men from the Bronx had about $10,000 worth of heroin, $1,000 in cash and $250 of marijuana when they were stopped on Route 78 in Hunterdon County Sunday morning, State Police said.

Raymond Mercado, 22, was stopped for a violation while driving westbound on Route 78 in Union Township near milepost 12.2 just after 9:30 a.m., authorities said.

During the stop, officers discovered that Mercado and his passenger, Corey Sapp, 21, had approximately $250 of marijuana in their possession, authorities said.

An additional search of Mercado’s vehicle turned up 2,000 wax folds of heroin in a hidden compartment concealed within the vehicle, state police said.

Mercado and Sapp were arrested and charged with possession of CDS and possession of CDS with intent to distribute.

They were held at Hunterdon County jail pending a detention hearing.

