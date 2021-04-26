STATE POLICE: Body Of Missing Hunterdon County Man, 53, Found In Burlington County Creek

The body of a 53-year-old Hunterdon County man reported missing in February was found in a Burlington County creek over the weekend, state police said.

Craig Czarnecki left his Frenchtown home on foot around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, state police said.

A bystander found Czarnecki’s body in Crosswicks Creek in Bordentown Township around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Czarnecki’s body was turned over to the Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office, Goez said.

