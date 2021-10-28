Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Remains Found In California Desert ID'd As NJ's Lauren Cho
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Serious Warren County Crash Shuts Down Route 519

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Route 519 was shut down in both directions following a serious crash in Warren County Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Route 519 was shut down in both directions following a serious crash in Warren County Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Photo Credit: Facebook/Mountain Lake Fire Company- 72 Fire

Route 519 was shut down in both directions following a serious crash in Warren County Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

A Medevac was placed on standby following the crash, which occurred near Route 46 and 519 in White Township just before 1:20 p.m., according to initial reports.

Route 519 was closed in both directions between Route 46 and Mountain Lake Road following the crash, according to the Mountain Lake Fire Company, which responded to the scene.

State Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.