Serious Crash Closes Part Of Route 31 In Hunterdon County: DEVELOPING

A crash investigation in Hunterdon County shut down a portion of Route 31 south and surrounding areas on Monday afternoon, authorities say.
Initial and unconfirmed reports said the crash occurred near the intersection with Regional Road around 2:40 p.m. and required a medical helicopter response from NorthStar for an unconscious patient.
Route 31 south and Regional Road were closed for the investigation, police said:
Drivers were asked to plan for delays and avoid the area during the investigation.
Authorities did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for additional details.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
