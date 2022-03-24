Contact Us
SEEN HIM? $500 Reward For Info Leading To Arrest Of Hunterdon County ‘Fugitive Of The Week'

Valerie Musson
A warrant with nationwide extradition has been issued for the arrest of Matthew Shrewsbury, 37, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office said.
The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and CrimeStoppers are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the local “fugitive of the week” for Tuesday, March 22.

A warrant with nationwide extradition has been issued for the arrest of Matthew Shrewsbury, 37, who failed to comply with the conditions of the court after previously becoming combative with staff at Hunterdon Medical Center, DailyVoice.com reported.

Shrewsbury is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs between 150 and 175 pounds, and has blue eyes and long brown hair, authorities said.

Shrewsbury is known to frequent Hunterdon and Monmouth counties, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Shrewsbury’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Tomas Quinn, Detective John Mulligan, Detective Frank Modaffare or Detective Lamont Garnes of the Join Hunterdon County Fugitive Task Force at 908-788-1129, call the local police Department, or visit www.crimestoppershunterdon.com.

