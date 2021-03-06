SEEN HIM? $500 Reward For Info Leading To Arrest Of Hunterdon County ‘Fugitive Of The Week'

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and CrimeStoppers are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the local “fugitive of the week” for June 1.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Christopher Randazza, 26, who has been indicted in Superior Court for possession of heroin, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Randazza failed to appear in court, resulting in the issuing of a bench warrant for his arrest with extradition from NJ, NY, PA and DE, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Randazza, of Flemington, is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes and hair, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Randazza’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Tomas Quinn, Detective John Mulligan, Detective Frank Modaffare or Detective Lamont Garnes of the Join Hunterdon County Fugitive Task Force at 908-788-1129, call the local police Department or visit www.crimestoppershunterdon.com.

