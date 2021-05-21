SEEN HIM? $500 Reward For Info Leading To Arrest Of Hunterdon County ‘Fugitive Of The Week'

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and Crimestoppers are offering a $500 reward for information about the local “fugitive of the week.”

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Abhinaba Barhakur, 54, who has been indicted in Superior Court for threatening to commit violence to another person, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Barhakur failed to appear in court, resulting in the issuing of a bench warrant for his arrest with extradition from NJ, NY, PA and DE, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Barhakur, of Hillsborough, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Barhakur’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Tomas Quinn, Detective John Mulligan, Detective Frank Modaffare or Detective Lamont Garnes of the Join Hunterdon County Fugitive Task Force at 908-788-1129, call the local police Department or visit www.crimestoppershunterdon.com.

