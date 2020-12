Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a runaway Warren County teen.

Abigail Stiles, 15, was last seen near Long Hill Avenue in Washington Township around 4:30 p.m. Dec. 19, local police said.

Stiles is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has long brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Anyone with information about Stiles’ location is asked to contact Washington Township Police at 908-689-1111.

