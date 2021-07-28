SEEN HER? $500 Reward For Info Leading To Arrest Of Hunterdon County ‘Fugitive Of The Week'

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and CrimeStoppers are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the local “fugitive of the week” for July 26.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Marrissa Spargo, 20, who failed to appear for sentencing for narcotics-related offenses and has been charged with criminal eluding out of Clinton Township, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Spargo is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and blonde hair, authorities said.

Spargo is known to frequent Flemington, Phillipsburg and Washington, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Spargo’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Tomas Quinn, Detective John Mulligan, Detective Frank Modaffare or Detective Lamont Garnes of the Join Hunterdon County Fugitive Task Force at 908-788-1129, call the local police Department or visit www.crimestoppershunterdon.com.

