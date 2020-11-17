Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

SEE ANYTHING? Hunterdon County Man, 73, Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver

Valerie Musson
County Route 519 near Gridley Circle Road in Holland Township
County Route 519 near Gridley Circle Road in Holland Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 73-year-old Hunterdon County man was killed Monday night after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, authorities said.

The body of Raymond Levindowski, of Holland Township, was found on the shoulder of County Route 519 near Gridley Circle Road around 5:25 p.m., Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said.

Initial investigation showed that Levindowski was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 788-1129.

