SEE ANYTHING? Hunterdon County Man, 73, Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver

A 73-year-old Hunterdon County man was killed Monday night after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, authorities said.

The body of Raymond Levindowski, of Holland Township, was found on the shoulder of County Route 519 near Gridley Circle Road around 5:25 p.m., Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said.

Initial investigation showed that Levindowski was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 788-1129.

