Search Of Hackettstown Pair’s Home Turns Up Large Quantity Of Illegal Ammo, Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
Warren County Correctional Center Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Hackettstown pair was jailed after a dispute with a teen led to the discovery of a large quantity of ammo in their home during a search, authorities said.

Michael A Tremblay, 43, got involved with a teen he said drove unsafely while dropping a friend off at a rental apartment at his property on the 200 block of Petersburg Road in Hackettstown on August 6, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Tremblay allegedly drove his car up to the teen’s vehicle while wielding a firearm, Pfeiffer said.

Authorities applied for an obtained a search warrant, which turned up a “large quantity of ammunition in various sizes” on August 11, Pfeiffer said.

Tremblay was arrested and charged with certain persons not to have weapons, illegal possession of ammunition and harassment.

Spring Tremblay, 45, who also lived at the residence, was arrested and charged with certain persons not to have weapons and illegal possession of ammunition.

Both suspects were being held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.

