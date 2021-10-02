Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SCAM ALERT: Illegal Website Selling Fake Tickets To NJ Balloon Fest

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Police have issued a scam alert regarding an illegal website selling fake tickets to a ballooning festival in Warren County.
Police have issued a scam alert regarding an illegal website selling fake tickets to a ballooning festival in Warren County. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Gerlat

Police have issued a scam alert regarding an illegal website selling fake tickets to a ballooning festival in Warren County.

The fraudulent website is offering tickets to the ‘New Jersey Festival of Ballooning’ which it claims is scheduled for April 23 to April 25.

“THIS SITE IS A SCAM!” Readington Township police said.

The real event — the 38th Annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning — is scheduled for July 23 to July 25. Tickets can be purchased at www.balloonfestival.com or via the event’s official Facebook page.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.