Radio Stolen From Hunterdon County Rescue Squad Found At Local Flea Market

A radio that had been stolen from a Hunterdon County emergency squad during a rescue over the weekend was found at a local flea market, the team said.

The radio was stolen as members of the Lambertville-New Hope Ambulance and Rescue Squad were working in Stockton to save three victims stuck in storm waters Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the thief had been using the radio to contact the Hunterdon County Communications 911 Dispatch Center and causing distractions and transmission interruptions in a “malicious manner,” the squad said.

However, the radio was found Wednesday at Golden Nugget Flea Market, where it had been turned into the lost and found and later returned to the station by “a very Good Samaritan, Lydia,” the team said.

“This effort would have never been possible without all of the citizens in the community coming together to help and get our message out there,” said the squad in a Facebook post. “We thank each and every one of you!”

***Stolen Radio Update*** We have some great news this morning, our radio was located and back in our hands, safe. A... Posted by Lambertville-New Hope Ambulance & Rescue Squad on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.