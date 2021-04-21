Prosecutor: Warren County Woman, 47, Charged With Arson Following Fire Above Flea Market

A Warren County woman was charged with arson in connection to a Monday morning fire above a flea market, authorities said.

Jennifer L. Lammond, 47, is accused of purposely setting fire to an apartment above the Five Acres Flea Market on Route 46 in White Township, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a joint release with other county officials.

Lammond, of Belvidere, was charged with second-degree arson, punishable by up to 10 years in state prison, Pfeiffer said.

The investigation was conducted by the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit, New Jersey State Police, Warren County Fire Marshall and State of New Jersey Fire Marshall.

The fire remains under investigation, authorities said.

