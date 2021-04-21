Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Warren County Woman, 47, Charged With Arson Following Fire Above Flea Market

Valerie Musson
A Warren County woman was charged with arson in connection to a Monday morning fire above a flea market, authorities said.
A Warren County woman was charged with arson in connection to a Monday morning fire above a flea market, authorities said. Photo Credit: Independence First Aid Squad via Facebook

A Warren County woman was charged with arson in connection to a Monday morning fire above a flea market, authorities said.

Jennifer L. Lammond, 47, is accused of purposely setting fire to an apartment above the Five Acres Flea Market on Route 46 in White Township, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a joint release with other county officials.

Lammond, of Belvidere, was charged with second-degree arson, punishable by up to 10 years in state prison, Pfeiffer said.

The investigation was conducted by the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit, New Jersey State Police, Warren County Fire Marshall and State of New Jersey Fire Marshall.

The fire remains under investigation, authorities said.

