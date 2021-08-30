Prosecutor: Jury Finds Phillipsburg Man Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Child

A jury found a Phillipsburg man guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child, authorities said.

Gilberto Morales of Summit Avenue was found guilty of a three-count indictment Friday in Warren County Superior Court, Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Morales was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a victim under 13, sexual assault of a victim under 13 with the defendant four years older, and endangering the welfare of a child, Pfeiffer said.

The sexual assault occurred in Phillipsburg on April 25, 2019 when the child was 12 and known to Morales, authorities said.

Morales faces a prison sentence of 25 years to life for the aggravated sexual assault charge and a maximum of 10 years for each of his other charges, authorities said. Each is subject to the No Early Release Act.

Morales is also subject to Megan’s Law Registration, an Avenel Evaluation and parole supervision for life.

Morales was taken to the Warren County Correctional Center pending his sentencing on Oct. 22.

Assisting agencies include the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Phillipsburg Police Department.

