Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Bus In Bergen County
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Jury Finds Phillipsburg Man Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Child

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Phillipsburg Police
Phillipsburg Police Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police via Facebook

A jury found a Phillipsburg man guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child, authorities said.

Gilberto Morales of Summit Avenue was found guilty of a three-count indictment Friday in Warren County Superior Court, Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Morales was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a victim under 13, sexual assault of a victim under 13 with the defendant four years older, and endangering the welfare of a child, Pfeiffer said.

The sexual assault occurred in Phillipsburg on April 25, 2019 when the child was 12 and known to Morales, authorities said.

Morales faces a prison sentence of 25 years to life for the aggravated sexual assault charge and a maximum of 10 years for each of his other charges, authorities said. Each is subject to the No Early Release Act.

Morales is also subject to Megan’s Law Registration, an Avenel Evaluation and parole supervision for life.

Morales was taken to the Warren County Correctional Center pending his sentencing on Oct. 22.

Assisting agencies include the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Phillipsburg Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.