Prosecutor: Arrest Made In Hit-Run Crash That Killed Hunterdon County Man, 73

Valerie Musson
County Route 519 near Gridley Circle Road in Holland Township
County Route 519 near Gridley Circle Road in Holland Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 67-year-old Warren County man was arrested in Monday evening’s hit-and-run crash that killed a 73-year-old Hunterdon County pedestrian.

Arthur Segreaves of Pohatcong was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident that resulted in death after fatally hitting Raymond Levindowski of Holland Township, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said Wednesday in a joint release with Acting Chief of Detectives Frank Crisologo and Holland Township Police Chief Sean Gutsick.

Levindowski’s body was found on the side of County Route 519 near Gridley Circle Road in Holland Township around 5:25 p.m Monday, authorities said. 

“My condolences go out to Mr. Levindowski’s family and friends during this sad time," Williams said. "I would also like to acknowledge and thank the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s detectives and assistant prosecutors, the Holland Township Police Department, and the Pohatcong Police Department for their efforts during this investigation.”

Segreaves is currently being held at the Warren County Jail pending his first appearance in court.

