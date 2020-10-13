Police: Warren County Woman Who Hit Tree Says Vehicle Malfunctioned After Trip To Mechanic

A Warren County woman who crashed into a tree Monday afternoon says the accident was caused by a wheel malfunction after having mechanical work done on her vehicle a few days beforehand, authorities said.

The 19-year-old Hackettstown woman and her passenger were heading north on Allen Road around 12:40 p.m. when the car's wheels suddenly turned right and she was unable to correct them, Mansfield Police Admin. Assistant Joan Kries told Daily Voice.

As a result, the vehicle turned to the right, over the curb and into a tree in the yard of a home on the 200 block of Allen Road, authorities said.

The woman told police that she had had mechanical work performed on her vehicle a few days beforehand, which she believes caused the vehicle’s turning capabilities to malfunction, authorities said.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash, authorities said.

