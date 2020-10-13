Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Warren County Woman Who Hit Tree Says Vehicle Malfunctioned After Trip To Mechanic

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
200 block of Allen Road in Hackettstown
200 block of Allen Road in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Warren County woman who crashed into a tree Monday afternoon says the accident was caused by a wheel malfunction after having mechanical work done on her vehicle a few days beforehand, authorities said.

The 19-year-old Hackettstown woman and her passenger were heading north on Allen Road around 12:40 p.m. when the car's wheels suddenly turned right and she was unable to correct them, Mansfield Police Admin. Assistant Joan Kries told Daily Voice.

As a result, the vehicle turned to the right, over the curb and into a tree in the yard of a home on the 200 block of Allen Road, authorities said.

The woman told police that she had had mechanical work performed on her vehicle a few days beforehand, which she believes caused the vehicle’s turning capabilities to malfunction, authorities said.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.