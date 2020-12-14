Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police: Warren County Man Airlifted In Revenge-Fueled Street Brawl, 42, Charged With Assault

Valerie Musson
Area of 80 Main Street in Hackettstown
Area of 80 Main Street in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Warren County man who was airlifted after a revenge-fueled fight in the middle of a Hackettstown street was charged with assault over the weekend, authorities said.

Jefferey Binns, 42, was charged Dec. 12 with simple assault and disorderly conduct based on his involvement in a fight on Main Street in Hackettstown Sept. 9, police said on Facebook.

The initial argument broke out near 80 Main St. shortly before 7:30 p.m., when officers allegedly observed a commotion and noticed that traffic had come to a halt.

Brad Mackowicz, 38, of Hackettstown, slapped a 19-year-old man, also of Hackettstown, and slammed his head into a pane of glass during the incident, police said.

As a result, Mackowicz was charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault and disturbing the peace and released pending a court appearance.

Around 9:15 the same night, officers responded to a second fight near 190 Main St., police said.

Binns, of Hackettstown, allegedly initiated the fight with Mackowicz based on his involvement in the first assault, police said.

Mackowicz kicked Binns twice in the head while he was lying on the ground after the fight, police said.

George Binns, 68, of Hackettstown, then impeded officers’ investigation and charged after Mackowicz as he was being taken into custody, police said.

Jefferey Binns suffered serious leg injuries during the fight and was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center.

Mackowicz was once again charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, police said. He was being held at the Warren County Correctional Facility.

George Binns was charged with obstructing administration of law and disorderly conduct and released pending a court appearance.

