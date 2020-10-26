Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Warren County Burglar Throws Child On Floor, Says ‘Go To Heaven’ During Weekend Attack

Valerie Musson
Phillipsburg Police
Phillipsburg Police Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police via Facebook

A home burglar threw a child from their bed onto the floor, telling them to “go to heaven” during a Warren County weekend break-in, prosecutors said.

Cashmere Holmes, 27, broke in to a Phillipsburg home and held a child down before telling them to “go to heaven” and throwing them on the floor, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Holmes, of Phillipsburg, was caught on surveillance footage running from the home and was arrested Friday, authorities said.

Holmes was charged with burglary, criminal restraint, terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of a child.

Holmes is being held at Warren County Correction Center and will appear in court on Oct. 28.

