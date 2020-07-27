Police: Victim Airlifted, Hackettstown Woman, 34, Charged After Stabbing

One victim was airlifted and another hospitalized after being stabbed by a 34-year-old Hackettstown woman during an argument, authorities charged.

Valentina Zukowski was arguing with someone in an upstairs apartment on the 200 block of West Baldwin Street around midnight Friday, Hackettstown police said.

Another man, 30, who came into the unit was stabbed in the chest by Zukowski, sending him to Morristown Medical Center in a helicopter, police said.

A 27-year-old Hackettstown woman with a minor stab wound in her hand was treated at Hackettstwon Medical Center, authorities said.

Zukowski was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

She was held at Warren County Correctional Facility.

