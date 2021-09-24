Police Seek Raritan PNC Bank Robber

Authorities in Hunterdon County are seeking the public's help in locating a bank robber.

Police responded to the PNC Bank inside of the Stop & Shop on State Highway 31 in Raritan around 1:35 p.m. Thursday, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor Office said.

The offender passed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller complied with the request and the offender fled the area, authorities said.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’5” tall, approximately 160 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweater with light grey or white mask covering his face.

There were no injuries, and no weapon was ever displayed.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010, going online at www.CrimeStoppersHunterdon.com , or through the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

All tips are anonymous and kept confidential. Or call Raritan Township Police Department at (908) 782-8889.

