Police: Pickup Driver Injured In Box Truck Crash On Warren County Highway

The driver of a pickup truck towing landscaping equipment suffered minor injures when he was struck by a box truck on a Warren County highway Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The pickup truck driver was traveling near Route 173 and the exit ramp to Interstate 78 eastbound in Greenwich Township when the driver of a box truck pulled out into the same lane around 2 p.m., Greenwich police said.

The pickup truck driver was transported via Greenwich Township Emergency Squad to St. Luke's Hospital Warren Campus for treatment, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation with summonses to be issued, authorities said.

The Pohatcong Township Police Department, Hunterdon County ALS, Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Company and Huntington Volunteer Fire Company also assisted at the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.