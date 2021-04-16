Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: North Jersey Woman, 21, Man, 58, Charged For Prostitution

Valerie Musson
Washington Township Police
Washington Township Police Photo Credit: Washington Township Police via Facebook

A 21-year-old woman and 58-year-old man from North Jersey are facing charges connected to prostitution following a dispute in Warren County, police said.

Elka Montero-Concepcio of Newark and Marco Cozze of Washington were arrested after officers investigated the dispute near the 90 block of Cemetery Hill Road in Washington around 2:45 a.m. on April 10, township police said.

Montero-Concepcio was charged with promoting prostitution while Cozze was charged with engaging in prostitution, police said.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court.

