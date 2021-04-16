Police: North Jersey Woman, 21, Man, 58, Charged For Prostitution

A 21-year-old woman and 58-year-old man from North Jersey are facing charges connected to prostitution following a dispute in Warren County, police said.

Elka Montero-Concepcio of Newark and Marco Cozze of Washington were arrested after officers investigated the dispute near the 90 block of Cemetery Hill Road in Washington around 2:45 a.m. on April 10, township police said.

Montero-Concepcio was charged with promoting prostitution while Cozze was charged with engaging in prostitution, police said.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.