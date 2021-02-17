Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police Investigating Years Of Jewelry Thefts From Residents At Warren County Apartment Complex

Valerie Musson
Mansfield Village Apartments
Mansfield Village Apartments Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Warren County are investigating reports of jewelry thefts at a local apartment complex that date back several years.

Numerous pieces of jewelry may have been stolen from residents at the Mansfield Village apartment complex “over the past couple of years,” township police said.

Past and current residents of the complex are asked to call Detective Camerata (908-689-6222 ext. 300) to report additional incidents of jewelry theft.

