Police Investigating Years Of Jewelry Thefts From Residents At Warren County Apartment Complex

Police in Warren County are investigating reports of jewelry thefts at a local apartment complex that date back several years.

Numerous pieces of jewelry may have been stolen from residents at the Mansfield Village apartment complex “over the past couple of years,” township police said.

Past and current residents of the complex are asked to call Detective Camerata (908-689-6222 ext. 300) to report additional incidents of jewelry theft.

