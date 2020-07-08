Police: Hackettstown Driver Slams Into Tree, Tries Running Away

A Hackettstown driver was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving and open container of alcohol after he struck a tree and fled on foot, authorities said.

Italo J. Carangui-Urgiles, 27, was heaading west on Washington Street in a 2017 Hyundai when he veered off the roadway, hitting a tree around 9 a.m. on July Fourth, Hackettstown police said.

Carangui-Urgiles unsuccessfully tried reversing the vehicle before taking off on foot before police came, authorities said.

He returned to the scene when the owner of the vehicle contacted him, reports say. Several open beer cans and bottles were also located inside the vehicle, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, and Carangui-Urgiles passed field sobriety tests, authorities said.

He was arrested and released pending a court appearance.

