Breaking News: Federal Homeland Security Agent Charged In Hit-Run That Seriously Injured Hoboken Cyclist
Police: DWI Driver, 40, Charged With Leaving Hunterdon County Crash Scene

A 40-year-old drunk driver was charged with leaving the scene of an accident in Lambertville, authorities said.
A 40-year-old drunk driver was charged with leaving the scene of an accident in Lambertville, authorities said. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 40-year-old drunk driver was charged with leaving the scene of a crash in Lambertville, authorities said.

Jesus Santiago Hernandez of Lambertville attempted to leave the scene after his involvement in a crash around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, authorities said.

Hernandez was apprehended and charged with driving under the influence, failure to submit to a breath test, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report being involved in an accident. 

He was released to a family member and is scheduled to appear in court.

