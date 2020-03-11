Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Cocaine, Xanax, Ecstasy Seized In Raid Of 24-Year-Old Man's Hackettstown Home

Valerie Musson
A PA man accused of selling cocaine and other drugs in Hackettstown was arrested following a week-long investigation, authorities said. Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police Department (Facebook)

A 24-year-old man accused of selling cocaine and other drugs in Hackettstown was arrested following a week-long investigation, authorities said.

A search of Christopher Cerrato's Laurie Terrace home turned up cocaine, ecstasy, Xanax, Lorazepam, marijuana and an unspecified amount of cash, Acting Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said Tuesday.

Cerrato, of Allentown, PA, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, ecstasy, Xanax, Lorazepam and marijuana, as well as other drug possession offenses, Pfeiffer said.

Cerrato was previously arrested in August 2019 after he was found with ecstasy and illegal prescription pills during a traffic stop by Hackettstown Police.

Cerrato was being held at the Warren County Correctional Facility.

The arrest is the result of a week-long investigation by the Hackettstown Police Department, the Warren County Narcotics Task Force, the Warren County Tactical Response Team, the Washington Township Police Department and New Jersey State Police.

