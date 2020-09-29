Police: Both Drivers DWI, Passenger Found With Heroin Heroin In Route 57 Crash

Both drivers were under the influence with suspended licenses, with one passenger in possession of heroin during a crash on Route 57 in Warren County, authorities charged.

Joseph P. Parisi, 50, was intoxicated when he tried to pass another driver that was turning left into the Mansfield Motel on Route 57 and sideswiped the vehicle shortly before 2 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, township police said.

The other driver, Tracy L. Redell, 50, of Phillipsburg, was found to be under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, and both drivers had suspended licenses during the crash, authorities said.

During questioning, Redell’s passenger, Stephanie Sankowich, 33, of Phillipsburg, gave officers a fake name and had heroin in her possession, authorities said.

She was also wanted on a no-bail warrant out of the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities said.

Parisi, of Mansfield Township, was arrested and charged with DWI, providing a false name, reckless driving, careless driving, driving with a suspended license, driving a vehicle without a required interlock device and failure to produce documents.

He was released to a responsible adult pending a court appearance.

Redell was charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license and released to a responsible adult pending a court appearance.

Sankowich was charged with hindering apprehension for providing a false name and possession of heroin, authorities said. She was lodged in the Warren County Jail on the outstanding warrant.

