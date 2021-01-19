Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Bethlehem Pair Nabbed For Selling Prescription Narcotics In Warren County

Valerie Musson
Washington Township Police
Washington Township Police Photo Credit: Washington Township Police via Facebook

A man and woman from Bethlehem were charged with selling prescription narcotics in Warren County, authorities said.

James Jones, 61, and Jennifer Jones, 50, were taken into custody Jan. 13 on accusations that they sold prescription narcotics in Washington Township and Washington Borough, township police said.

The two were charged with distribution of CDS and conspiracy, police said.

They were processed and released in accordance with bail reform.

State Police and Hackettstown Police also assisted with the investigation.

