Police: Belligerent DWI Warren County Driver, 71, Nearly Hits Officer, Crosses Center Line

Valerie Musson
Route 57 in Mansfield Township
Route 57 in Mansfield Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Warren County man was drunk when he nearly crashed into a police cruiser and then became belligerent with officers during his arrest, authorities charged.

John H. Mohs, 71, nearly hit a Mansfield police cruiser while speeding on Route 57 around 7:50 p.m. Sunday, local police said.

The officer turned around and stopped Mohs after watching him cross over the center line and hit yet another vehicle, authorities said.

Mohs, of Washington Township, showed clear signs of intoxication and became belligerent with officers during his arrest. He swore at officers and refused to enter the patrol vehicle, authorities said.

Mohs was eventually taken successfully into custody and taken to police headquarters, where he was charged with DWI, refusal to submit to breath tests, reckless driving, failure to maintain lanes and speeding.

He was released to a responsible adult pending a court appearance.

