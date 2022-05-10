Police ‘Astonished’ As Friend Picks Up Hunterdon County Chase Suspect In Freshly Stolen Audi

Officers say they were left “astonished” after a friend was driving an Audi that had just been stolen when arriving at the station to pick up a police chase suspect in Hunterdon County.

Readington Township Police saw two vehicles, a dark-colored Audi and a Honda Accord, traveling closely together on Main Street in Whitehouse Station just before 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, a press release said.

Officers tried to stop the Honda due to a loud exhaust, and the driver sped off onto Rt. 22 as the Audi headed onto Oldwick Road, police said.

Police continued to chase the Honda until it was stopped near Rt. 22 and Merck Drive, where Enjel Rodriguez, of Newark, was taken into custody, authorities said.

Rodriguez was charged with eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon, and conspiracy.

During processing, police were reportedly notified that a dark-colored Audi had just been stolen from Hilltop Road.

As officers were getting ready to release Rodriguez to a friend, they say they were “astonished” when the friend — Rahim Irish, of Newark — arrived at the station in the Audi that had just been stolen from Hilltop Road.

Irish was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.

