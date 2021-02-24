Police: 4 Warren County Men Charged After Harassing Bar, Pizza Shop And Retail Workers

Four Warren County men accused of harassing and acting disorderly toward bar, pizza shop and retail workers have been charged, police said.

John Nunn, 27, of Broadway was charged with maintaining a nuisance after yelling at employees of Philbert’s Pub in Washington around 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 7, township police said.

Nichlas Schmitt, 54, of Washington faces an identical charge after acting disorderly at Family Dollar on Rt. 31 S. around 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 15, police said.

Four days later, Richard Iannone, 56, of Washington was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and maintaining a nuisance after harassing an employee at Sal’s Pizza on Washington Ave. around 8:15 p.m., police said.

Within an hour, police had charged Lawrence Walls, 59, of Port Colden with disorderly conduct and maintaining a nuisance after grabbing an employee at William’s Irish Tavern on E. Washington Ave., police said.

Each of the men were released and are scheduled to appear in court.

