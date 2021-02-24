Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: 4 Warren County Men Charged After Harassing Bar, Pizza Shop And Retail Workers

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
William’s Irish Tavern on E. Washington Avenue
William’s Irish Tavern on E. Washington Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Four Warren County men accused of harassing and acting disorderly toward bar, pizza shop and retail workers have been charged, police said.

John Nunn, 27, of Broadway was charged with maintaining a nuisance after yelling at employees of Philbert’s Pub in Washington around 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 7, township police said.

Nichlas Schmitt, 54, of Washington faces an identical charge after acting disorderly at Family Dollar on Rt. 31 S. around 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 15, police said.

Four days later, Richard Iannone, 56, of Washington was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and maintaining a nuisance after harassing an employee at Sal’s Pizza on Washington Ave. around 8:15 p.m., police said.

Within an hour, police had charged Lawrence Walls, 59, of Port Colden with disorderly conduct and maintaining a nuisance after grabbing an employee at William’s Irish Tavern on E. Washington Ave., police said.

Each of the men were released and are scheduled to appear in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.