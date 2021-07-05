Pickup Truck Towing Boat Overturns, Shuts Down Route 78 In Warren County, State Police Say

A pickup truck towing a boat on Route 78 overturned in Warren County Thursday afternoon, shutting down two lanes and causing delays, state police said.

A Ford F350 was towing the boat on a trailer when it overturned in the eastbound lanes near milepost 0.5 in Pohatcong Township just after 4:30 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

The middle and right lanes were shut down while the boat was removed, state police said.

The scene was cleared shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Huntington Volunteer Fire Co., which provided assistance with Alpha Volunteer Fire Company Station 82 and Phillipsburg Emergency Squad.

No injuries were reported, authorities said.

