Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
PHOTOS: Warren County Volunteer Firefighters Rescue Deer Trapped In Silver Lake Ice

Valerie Musson
Rescue crews in Warren County jumped to action to save the life of a deer that fell through thin ice on Silver Lake Wednesday afternoon. Photo Credit: Facebook/Hope Volunteer Fire Department - Station 38 Fire
Station 38 Fire responded to the lake equipped with ice rescue suits around 4:15 p.m. and found the deer submerged up to its legs. Photo Credit: Facebook/Hope Volunteer Fire Department - Station 38 Fire
The deer was quickly wrangled to shore by Hope Volunteer Fire Department members Francis Giambrone and Terry Urfer. Photo Credit: Facebook/Hope Volunteer Fire Department - Station 38 Fire
“The young gal was happy to be back on dry land and scampered off,” officials said. Photo Credit: Facebook/Hope Volunteer Fire Department - Station 38 Fire

Rescue crews in Warren County jumped to action to save the life of a deer that fell through thin ice on Silver Lake Wednesday afternoon.

Station 38 Fire responded to the lake equipped with ice rescue suits around 4:15 p.m. and found the deer submerged up to its legs, the department said on Facebook.

The deer was quickly wrangled to shore by Hope Volunteer Fire Department members Francis Giambrone and Terry Urfer, officials said.

“The young gal was happy to be back on dry land and scampered off,” the post said. “Hopefully she stays off the ice until it gets a little thicker.”

