Fire crews in Warren County were quick to douse a car that had become fully engulfed in flames Thursday morning.

The car went up in flames in the area of 332 Delaware Avenue around 11:30 a.m., initial reports said.

Hope Volunteer firefighter extinguished the smoky blaze quickly and ensured that no exposures were damaged, the department said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

