Fire crews were quick to douse an SUV that went up in flames on Route 78 in Warren County Thursday night.

The Huntington Volunteer Fire Co. responded to the blaze on Route 78 westbound near milepost 2.8 just after 9 p.m., authorities said.

Additional crew members arrived to assist with water supply and vehicle overhaul, the department said.

The middle and right lanes were briefly shut down, and no injuries were reported.

