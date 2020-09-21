PHOTOS: Phillipsburg Firefighters Battle Smoky Conditions In Weekend House Fire

High winds contributed to difficult conditions for Phillipsburg firefighters battling a house blaze Sunday afternoon.

Town Council President Randy Piazza Jr. spotted smoke billowing from 63 Heckman St. while driving to an appointment shortly before 12 p.m., he told LehighValleyLive.com.

Piazza Jr. immediately stopped in the middle of the road in an effort to alert anyone inside the home, he said, later kicking the door in after hearing what he thought were children’s voices.

Other bystanders, meanwhile, contacted 911, and a town police officer showed up moments later saying he also thought he had heard children in the home. The origin of the sounds turned out to be a TV that was left on, the report says.

Fire crews were at the scene within five minutes and quickly confirmed that the home did not have any occupants.

“Our police and fire showed up in such a quick fashion,” said Piazza Jr.

Though high winds made it hard for fire crews to navigate inside the two-and-a-half-story home, the blaze was fully extinguished and the residence evacuated by 6 p.m.

“Thank you Phillipsburg Fire Department for your true commitment to Phillipsburg,” reads a Facebook post from the Town of Phillipsburg. “GREAT JOB. And thank you Phillipsburg Emergency Squad for being on site and helping.”

