PHOTOS: Missing Delaware River Tuber Found Safe

Valerie Musson
Rescue crews in Hunterdon County successfully located a Delaware River tuber that had been reported missing Wednesday night.
Photo Credit: West Amwell Fire Company STA26 via Facebook

Rescue crews in Hunterdon County successfully located a Delaware River tuber that had been reported missing Wednesday night.

The West Amwell Fire Company responded to the Lambertville Boat Club to search for the tuber, who was reported missing shortly before 10 p.m., authorities said.

The fire company was assisted by rescue crews in New Hope as well as a water search crew, who surveyed the portion of the river between the Lambertville Boat Club and the Stockton Bridge, authorities said.

Photo 2

West Amwell Fire Company STA26 via Facebook

The tuber was found safely off the water, and rescue crews had cleared the scene by 11 p.m., authorities said.

Photo 3

West Amwell Fire Company STA26 via Facebook

Emergency crews in Stockton were placed on standby during the search while Gator23 patrolled the towing path from Stockton south, WAFCO said.

