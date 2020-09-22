Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
PHOTOS: Lambertville Fire Crews Battle Well-Drilling Machine Blaze

Valerie Musson
Fire crews in Lambertville jumped to action to put out a blaze that ignited in a well drilling machine Monday morning.
Fire crews in Lambertville jumped to action to put out a blaze that ignited in a well drilling machine Monday morning. Photo Credit: City of Lambertville Fire District #1 via Facebook

Fire crews in Lambertville jumped to action to put out a blaze that ignited in a massive well-drilling machine Monday morning.

The machine caught fire near Highland Avenue and Stryker Street around 11:40 a.m., the City of Lambertville Fire District said on Facebook.

Members of the Squirt 17 fire crew were on the scene “within minutes” to work on extinguishing the blaze, authorities said.

Bucks County Tanker 46 was later called for the scene to provide additional water, authorities said.

The machine fire started near Highland Avenue and Stryker Street around 11:40 a.m., the City of Lambertville Fire District said.

City of Lambertville Fire District #1 via Facebook

Crews kept the fire contained to the machine and extinguished it within an hour before notifying the Hunterdon County Haz-Mat team due to the environmental impact.

“We would like to thank the New Hope Eagle Fire Company and the Hunterdon County Department of Public Safety for their assistance,” Lambertville Fire crews said.

