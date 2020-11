A Hyundai flipped over after hitting a dump truck on Route 78 in Hunterdon County Monday morning, state police said.

The Hyundai driver was traveling eastbound and crashed into the back of a Peterbuilt dump truck near milepost 10.2 in Bethlehem Township shortly after 7:20 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

No injuries were reported, and the scene was cleared within an hour, Curry said.

