PHOTOS: Hackettstown Fire Crews Battle Attic Blaze On Route 46

Valerie Musson
The Hackettstown Fire Department battled a stubborn blaze that broke out in the attic of a building on Route 46 Tuesday afternoon. Photo Credit: Hackettstown Fire Department via Facebook
Photo 2 Photo Credit: Hackettstown Fire Department via Facebook
Photo 3 Photo Credit: Hackettstown Fire Department via Facebook

The Hackettstown Fire Department battled a stubborn blaze that broke out in the attic of a building on Route 46 Tuesday afternoon.

The volunteer fire crew responded to a report of flames billowing from the gutters and attic of 118 Main St. attached to Frutimex Supermarket and quickly activated a second alarm, authorities said.

With help from mutual aid and a “quick and efficient response” from the department, the crew successfully kept the blaze confined to the attic and prevented it from spreading to adjacent buildings.

Route 46 and several side streets were closed between West Stiger St. and Grand Avenue until about 3:45 p.m., authorities said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

