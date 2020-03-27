Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
PHOTOS: Firefighters Rescue Teen Stuck In Tree Hanging Over Hunterdon County Waterfall

Cecilia Levine
The teen -- who was not injured but couldn't move -- was on a branch of a tree sticking out of the side of a cliff approximately 50 or 60 feet above the water at the base of the dam. Photo Credit: Hunterdon County Technical Rescue Task Force

Firefighters rescued a teenage boy stuck in a tree hanging over a waterfall in Hunterdon County Friday.

High Bridge police responded to a wooded area near the Lake Solitude waterfall off the Columbia Trail behind houses on Mountain Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., authorities said.

The teen -- who was not injured but couldn't move -- was on a branch of a tree sticking out of the side of a cliff approximately 50 or 60 feet above the water at the base of the dam, Hunterdon County Technical Rescue Task Force said in a Facebook post.

Firefighter and EMT James Regan rappelled off the cliff in full harness gear by attaching ropes above the boy, and others anchored to a tree creating a high-angle rope rescue.

At the scene.

Hunterdon County Technical Rescue Task Force

Rappelling down to the water.

Hunterdon County Technical Rescue Task Force

Once he reached the boy, Regan adjusted the teen's harness and moved him under the branch before rappelling down together to the water.

The boy was helped into a Clinton Rescue Squad boat and moved across the water to the other shoreline for easier access before being turned over to his parents.

Responders included  High Bridge fire and EMS, Hunterdon Medical Center MICU EMS-2.

Participating Hunterdon County Technical Rescue Task Force agencies included Lambertville FD, Whitehouse Rescue, Clinton Rescue, Flemington - Raritan Rescue, MD1 Program EMS Physicians, and Hunterdon County Office of Emergency Management.

At the scene

Hunterdon County Technical Rescue Task Force

