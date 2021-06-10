Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

PHOTOS: Car-Carrying Trailer Goes Up In Flames On Route 80 In Warren County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A car-carrying trailer went up in flames on Route 80 westbound Thursday morning, prompting a quick and efficient response from surrounding fire crews. Photo Credit: Hope Volunteer Fire Department - Station 38 Fire via Facebook
Photo 2 Photo Credit: Hope Volunteer Fire Department - Station 38 Fire via Facebook

A car-carrying trailer went up in flames on Route 80 westbound Thursday morning, prompting a quick and efficient response from surrounding fire crews.

Six vehicles on the trailer caught fire in Hope Township just before 5:20 a.m. — “as the annual solar eclipse was commencing,” according to the town’s volunteer fire department.

The Allamuchy Fire Dept. provided mutual aid by cutting the hoods from cars that were still smoking and exposing hot spots, the station said.

Seven cars remained unscathed, and the trailer was left in salvageable condition, crews said.

The scene was cleared about an hour later after overhaul and cleanup was complete.

“Big thanks to 91 Fire for responding and assisting along with 46 Rescue,” said the Hope Volunteer Fire Dept.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.