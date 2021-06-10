PHOTOS: Car-Carrying Trailer Goes Up In Flames On Route 80 In Warren County

A car-carrying trailer went up in flames on Route 80 westbound Thursday morning, prompting a quick and efficient response from surrounding fire crews.

Six vehicles on the trailer caught fire in Hope Township just before 5:20 a.m. — “as the annual solar eclipse was commencing,” according to the town’s volunteer fire department.

The Allamuchy Fire Dept. provided mutual aid by cutting the hoods from cars that were still smoking and exposing hot spots, the station said.

Seven cars remained unscathed, and the trailer was left in salvageable condition, crews said.

The scene was cleared about an hour later after overhaul and cleanup was complete.

At approximately 05:19 hours, the Allamuchy Township Fire Department was dispatched mutual aid into Hope Township on... Posted by Allamuchy Fire Dept. on Thursday, June 10, 2021

“Big thanks to 91 Fire for responding and assisting along with 46 Rescue,” said the Hope Volunteer Fire Dept.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

